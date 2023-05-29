Arex Industries Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore, down 16.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.87 crore in March 2023 down 16.86% from Rs. 13.07 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.17 crore in March 2023 down 74.8% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.54 crore in March 2023 down 37.65% from Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.42 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.68 in March 2022.

Arex Industries shares closed at 107.00 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given -22.32% returns over the last 6 months and -29.28% over the last 12 months.