Arex Industries Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore, down 10.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.07 crore in March 2022 down 10.58% from Rs. 14.62 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 down 59.23% from Rs. 1.64 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.47 crore in March 2022 down 30.42% from Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2021.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.13 in March 2021.

Arex Industries shares closed at 152.80 on May 18, 2022 (BSE)