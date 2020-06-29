Arex Industries Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore, up 2.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.50 crore in March 2020 up 2.94% from Rs. 10.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2020 down 28.41% from Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2020 down 28.91% from Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.85 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.58 in March 2019.

Arex Industries shares closed at 49.00 on June 11, 2020 (BSE)