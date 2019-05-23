Arex Industries Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore, up 3.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 10.20 crore in March 2019 up 3.94% from Rs. 9.81 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in March 2019 up 32.28% from Rs. 0.77 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.94 crore in March 2019 up 77.11% from Rs. 1.66 crore in March 2018.

Arex Industries EPS has increased to Rs. 2.58 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.95 in March 2018.

Arex Industries shares closed at 68.05 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)