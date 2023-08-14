Arex Industries Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 11.68 crore, down 2.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.68 crore in June 2023 down 2.72% from Rs. 12.01 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2023 down 43.03% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.86 crore in June 2023 down 19.83% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.70 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.24 in June 2022.

Arex Industries shares closed at 133.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 20.80% returns over the last 6 months