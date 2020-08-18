Arex Industries Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arex Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in June 2020 down 51.5% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020 down 2572.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 98.4% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2019.
Arex Industries shares closed at 72.90 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.
|Arex Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|5.53
|10.50
|11.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|5.53
|10.50
|11.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.14
|2.79
|3.32
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.02
|0.11
|0.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.34
|0.32
|-0.46
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.97
|3.56
|3.19
|Depreciation
|1.18
|1.24
|1.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.70
|1.70
|2.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.77
|1.28
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.08
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.14
|0.85
|1.30
|Interest
|0.73
|0.67
|0.86
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.88
|0.18
|0.45
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.88
|0.18
|0.45
|Tax
|0.04
|-0.55
|0.37
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.92
|0.73
|0.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.92
|0.73
|0.08
|Equity Share Capital
|3.96
|3.96
|3.96
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|1.85
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|1.85
|0.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.85
|1.85
|0.20
|Diluted EPS
|-4.85
|1.85
|0.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 09:33 am