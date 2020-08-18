Arex Industries Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore, down 51.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.53 crore in June 2020 down 51.5% from Rs. 11.40 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.92 crore in June 2020 down 2572.2% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.04 crore in June 2020 down 98.4% from Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2019.

Arex Industries shares closed at 72.90 on August 17, 2020 (BSE) and has given 35.75% returns over the last 6 months and 38.86% over the last 12 months.