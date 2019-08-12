Arex Industries Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore, up 12.33% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.40 crore in June 2019 up 12.33% from Rs. 10.15 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2019 down 93.41% from Rs. 1.18 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.50 crore in June 2019 down 11.97% from Rs. 2.84 crore in June 2018.

Arex Industries EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.98 in June 2018.

Arex Industries shares closed at 50.00 on August 06, 2019 (BSE)