Arcotech standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 155.26 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 155.26 218.40 165.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 155.26 218.40 165.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 148.82 196.60 135.90 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -21.60 18.95 -5.25 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.88 2.32 2.34 Depreciation 2.54 2.05 1.73 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4.74 3.22 8.83 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.87 -4.74 22.28 Other Income 0.38 0.30 0.74 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.25 -4.44 23.02 Interest 13.77 22.29 13.21 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.48 -26.74 9.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.48 -26.74 9.80 Tax 2.39 -11.30 3.88 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.09 -15.44 5.93 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.09 -15.44 5.93 Equity Share Capital 21.00 21.00 21.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -1.47 0.56 Diluted EPS 0.29 -1.47 0.56 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.29 -1.47 0.56 Diluted EPS 0.29 -1.47 0.56 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited