ARCHIT ORGANOSY Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore, up 62.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 42.96 crore in September 2021 up 62.75% from Rs. 26.39 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.41 crore in September 2021 up 33.51% from Rs. 1.05 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.65 crore in September 2021 up 61.46% from Rs. 2.88 crore in September 2020.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.68 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.70 in September 2020.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY shares closed at 43.40 on November 02, 2021 (BSE) and has given 25.07% returns over the last 6 months and 148.00% over the last 12 months.