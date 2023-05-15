English
    Archit Organosy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore, up 77.03% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:58 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archit Organosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore in March 2023 up 77.03% from Rs. 26.29 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 11.96% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

    Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

    Archit Organosy shares closed at 72.38 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 70.11% over the last 12 months.

    Archit Organosys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations46.5522.4226.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations46.5522.4226.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.628.7011.46
    Purchase of Traded Goods23.914.801.94
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks3.08-1.720.35
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.951.871.60
    Depreciation1.161.311.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.085.196.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.762.283.20
    Other Income1.350.190.42
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.112.473.62
    Interest0.510.520.67
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.601.952.96
    Exceptional Items--1.65--
    P/L Before Tax2.603.602.96
    Tax0.591.361.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.012.241.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.012.241.87
    Equity Share Capital20.5220.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.090.91
    Diluted EPS0.981.090.97
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.981.090.91
    Diluted EPS0.981.090.97
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Archit Organosy #Archit Organosys #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:52 am