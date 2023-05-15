Archit Organosy Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore, up 77.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.55 crore in March 2023 up 77.03% from Rs. 26.29 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.01 crore in March 2023 up 7.25% from Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.27 crore in March 2023 down 11.96% from Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022.

Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 0.98 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.91 in March 2022.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 72.38 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given -9.18% returns over the last 6 months and 70.11% over the last 12 months.