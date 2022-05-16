ARCHIT ORGANOSY Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore, down 13.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.29 crore in March 2022 down 13.82% from Rs. 30.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.87 crore in March 2022 up 17.83% from Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.85 crore in March 2022 up 61.67% from Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.91 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.06 in March 2021.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY shares closed at 43.15 on May 13, 2022 (BSE)