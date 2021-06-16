Archit Organosy Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore, up 83.21% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.51 crore in March 2021 up 83.21% from Rs. 16.65 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.59 crore in March 2021 up 409.92% from Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.00 crore in March 2021 up 127.27% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2020.

Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2020.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 50.15 on June 15, 2021 (BSE) and has given 152.64% returns over the last 6 months and 382.21% over the last 12 months.