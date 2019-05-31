Archit Organosy Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore, down 32.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.30 crore in March 2019 down 32.6% from Rs. 33.08 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.34 crore in March 2019 down 64.81% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2019 down 30.58% from Rs. 2.42 crore in March 2018.

Archit Organosy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.48 in March 2018.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 10.60 on May 30, 2019 (BSE) and has given -57.60% returns over the last 6 months and -73.76% over the last 12 months.