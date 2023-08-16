Archit Organosy Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 31.00 crore, up 2.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.00 crore in June 2023 up 2.13% from Rs. 30.35 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.64 crore in June 2023 down 60.28% from Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.95 crore in June 2023 down 46.55% from Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2022.

Archit Organosy EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.80 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.01 in June 2022.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 51.12 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given -27.49% returns over the last 6 months and 6.50% over the last 12 months.