ARCHIT ORGANOSY Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore, up 5.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 30.35 crore in June 2022 up 5.87% from Rs. 28.67 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.12 crore in June 2022 up 41.02% from Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.39 crore in June 2022 up 59.61% from Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY EPS has increased to Rs. 2.01 in June 2022 from Rs. 1.42 in June 2021.

ARCHIT ORGANOSY shares closed at 41.70 on July 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.14% returns over the last 6 months and -8.35% over the last 12 months.