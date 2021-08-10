Archit Organosy Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore, up 135.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 28.67 crore in June 2021 up 135.44% from Rs. 12.18 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.92 crore in June 2021 up 251.08% from Rs. 0.83 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in June 2021 up 81.57% from Rs. 2.55 crore in June 2020.

Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.42 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in June 2020.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 46.70 on August 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 87.55% returns over the last 6 months and 376.53% over the last 12 months.