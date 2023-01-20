Archit Organosy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 42.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 38.74 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021.

Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.

Archit Organosy shares closed at 78.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.68% returns over the last 6 months and 74.64% over the last 12 months.