Archit Organosy Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore, down 42.12% Y-o-Y

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archit Organosys are:

    Net Sales at Rs 22.42 crore in December 2022 down 42.12% from Rs. 38.74 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.24 crore in December 2022 up 10.27% from Rs. 2.03 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.78 crore in December 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 4.41 crore in December 2021.

    Archit Organosy EPS has increased to Rs. 1.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.99 in December 2021.

    Archit Organosy shares closed at 78.15 on January 19, 2023 (BSE) and has given 93.68% returns over the last 6 months and 74.64% over the last 12 months.

    Archit Organosys
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations22.4228.4638.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations22.4228.4638.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials8.7010.527.77
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.804.6718.79
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.72-0.662.73
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.871.801.71
    Depreciation1.311.171.14
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.196.914.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.284.061.98
    Other Income0.190.171.30
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.474.233.27
    Interest0.520.320.65
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.953.912.63
    Exceptional Items1.65----
    P/L Before Tax3.603.912.63
    Tax1.360.850.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.243.062.03
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.243.062.03
    Equity Share Capital20.5220.5220.52
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.490.99
    Diluted EPS1.091.491.07
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.091.490.99
    Diluted EPS1.091.491.07
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

