Archies Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 19.65 crore, up 54.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 19.65 crore in September 2021 up 54.38% from Rs. 12.73 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.10 crore in September 2021 down 270.13% from Rs. 0.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.17 crore in September 2021 down 52.4% from Rs. 6.66 crore in September 2020.

Archies shares closed at 17.05 on November 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 55.71% returns over the last 6 months and 44.49% over the last 12 months.