Archies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 688.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 up 37.81% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.

Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

Archies shares closed at 21.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.