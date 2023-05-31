English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Archies Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore, down 11.2% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 20.67 crore in March 2023 down 11.2% from Rs. 23.28 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.44 crore in March 2023 up 688.21% from Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.03 crore in March 2023 up 37.81% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.

    Archies EPS has increased to Rs. 0.72 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.12 in March 2022.

    Archies shares closed at 21.35 on May 30, 2023 (NSE) and has given -11.04% returns over the last 6 months and 25.22% over the last 12 months.

    Archies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations20.6723.4323.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations20.6723.4323.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.742.164.55
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.465.264.87
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks1.641.18-1.29
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.524.714.35
    Depreciation2.382.502.89
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.597.098.69
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-5.650.53-0.77
    Other Income8.310.991.54
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.651.510.76
    Interest1.261.041.43
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.400.47-0.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.400.47-0.67
    Tax-1.050.12-0.25
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.440.35-0.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.440.35-0.42
    Equity Share Capital6.766.766.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.10-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.720.10-0.12
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.720.10-0.12
    Diluted EPS0.720.10-0.12
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
