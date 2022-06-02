 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Archies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore in March 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 62.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Archies shares closed at 18.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.

Archies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.28 25.73 21.14
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.28 25.73 21.14
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.55 6.57 3.98
Purchase of Traded Goods 4.87 7.49 3.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.29 -2.36 0.70
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.35 4.20 4.58
Depreciation 2.89 2.98 3.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 8.69 6.86 7.51
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.77 -0.02 -3.14
Other Income 1.54 1.35 2.98
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.76 1.33 -0.16
Interest 1.43 1.37 1.51
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.67 -0.04 -1.67
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.67 -0.04 -1.67
Tax -0.25 -0.01 -0.56
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.42 -0.03 -1.11
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.42 -0.03 -1.11
Equity Share Capital 6.76 6.76 6.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.01 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.01 -0.33
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.12 -0.01 -0.33
Diluted EPS -0.12 -0.01 -0.33
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Jun 2, 2022
