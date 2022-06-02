Archies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore in March 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 62.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.

Archies shares closed at 18.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.