Archies Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore, up 10.12% Y-o-Y
June 02, 2022 / 09:26 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.28 crore in March 2022 up 10.12% from Rs. 21.14 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.42 crore in March 2022 up 62.55% from Rs. 1.11 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022 down 2.67% from Rs. 3.75 crore in March 2021.
Archies shares closed at 18.00 on June 01, 2022 (BSE) and has given 11.11% returns over the last 6 months and 16.50% over the last 12 months.
|Archies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.28
|25.73
|21.14
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.28
|25.73
|21.14
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.55
|6.57
|3.98
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|4.87
|7.49
|3.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.29
|-2.36
|0.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.35
|4.20
|4.58
|Depreciation
|2.89
|2.98
|3.91
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.69
|6.86
|7.51
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.77
|-0.02
|-3.14
|Other Income
|1.54
|1.35
|2.98
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.76
|1.33
|-0.16
|Interest
|1.43
|1.37
|1.51
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.67
|-0.04
|-1.67
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.67
|-0.04
|-1.67
|Tax
|-0.25
|-0.01
|-0.56
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.42
|-0.03
|-1.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.42
|-0.03
|-1.11
|Equity Share Capital
|6.76
|6.76
|6.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|-0.33
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|-0.33
|Diluted EPS
|-0.12
|-0.01
|-0.33
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited