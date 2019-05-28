Archies Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.44 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 40.44 crore in March 2019 down 5.39% from Rs. 42.74 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 213.28% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 72.03% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2018.

Archies shares closed at 23.20 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.86% returns over the last 6 months and -31.56% over the last 12 months.