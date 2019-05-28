Archies Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 40.44 crore, down 5.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:
Net Sales at Rs 40.44 crore in March 2019 down 5.39% from Rs. 42.74 crore in March 2018.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.35 crore in March 2019 down 213.28% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2018.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019 down 72.03% from Rs. 2.61 crore in March 2018.
Archies shares closed at 23.20 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -14.86% returns over the last 6 months and -31.56% over the last 12 months.
|
|Archies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'19
|Dec'18
|Mar'18
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|39.63
|43.26
|42.24
|Other Operating Income
|0.80
|0.84
|0.50
|Total Income From Operations
|40.44
|44.10
|42.74
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.85
|2.82
|1.99
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|6.22
|17.38
|10.62
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.23
|-3.66
|2.77
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.54
|8.23
|7.28
|Depreciation
|0.92
|0.90
|1.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|17.51
|16.61
|18.21
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.82
|1.82
|0.83
|Other Income
|0.64
|0.46
|0.75
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.19
|2.28
|1.58
|Interest
|0.65
|0.84
|0.57
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.83
|1.44
|1.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.83
|1.44
|1.01
|Tax
|-0.49
|0.52
|0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.35
|0.91
|0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.35
|0.91
|0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|6.76
|6.76
|6.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.11
|0.27
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited