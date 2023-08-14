English
    Archies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 21.55% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

    Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in June 2023 down 21.55% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 26.18% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 29.74% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

    Archies shares closed at 27.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.24% over the last 12 months.

    Archies
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.0220.6719.14
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.0220.6719.14
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials2.405.744.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods4.234.465.96
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.581.64-3.53
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.194.524.44
    Depreciation2.182.382.75
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.937.597.65
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1.34-5.65-2.69
    Other Income0.798.312.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.552.65-0.43
    Interest1.181.261.32
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-1.721.40-1.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-1.721.40-1.75
    Tax-0.35-1.05-0.67
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-1.372.44-1.08
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-1.372.44-1.08
    Equity Share Capital6.766.766.76
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.72-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.400.72-0.32
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.72-0.32
    Diluted EPS-0.400.72-0.32
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:00 am

