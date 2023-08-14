Archies Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore, down 21.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.02 crore in June 2023 down 21.55% from Rs. 19.14 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.37 crore in June 2023 down 26.18% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.63 crore in June 2023 down 29.74% from Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022.

Archies shares closed at 27.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.86% returns over the last 6 months and 58.24% over the last 12 months.