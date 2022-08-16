 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Earnings

Archies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore, up 124.39% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 03:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:

Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore in June 2022 up 124.39% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.

Archies shares closed at 17.40 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.68% over the last 12 months.

Archies
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 19.14 23.28 8.53
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 19.14 23.28 8.53
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.56 4.55 2.97
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.96 4.87 2.00
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.53 -1.29 -2.66
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.44 4.35 2.61
Depreciation 2.75 2.89 3.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.65 8.69 4.31
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -2.69 -0.77 -4.30
Other Income 2.25 1.54 3.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.43 0.76 -0.40
Interest 1.32 1.43 1.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -1.75 -0.67 -1.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -1.75 -0.67 -1.85
Tax -0.67 -0.25 -0.76
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -1.08 -0.42 -1.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -1.08 -0.42 -1.08
Equity Share Capital 6.76 6.76 6.76
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.12 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.12 -0.32
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.32 -0.12 -0.32
Diluted EPS -0.32 -0.12 -0.32
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 16, 2022 02:53 pm
