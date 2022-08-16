Archies Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore, up 124.39% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archies are:
Net Sales at Rs 19.14 crore in June 2022 up 124.39% from Rs. 8.53 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2022 down 0.27% from Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.32 crore in June 2022 down 27.73% from Rs. 3.21 crore in June 2021.
Archies shares closed at 17.40 on August 12, 2022 (NSE) and has given -10.08% returns over the last 6 months and -11.68% over the last 12 months.
|
|Archies
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|19.14
|23.28
|8.53
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|19.14
|23.28
|8.53
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.56
|4.55
|2.97
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.96
|4.87
|2.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.53
|-1.29
|-2.66
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.44
|4.35
|2.61
|Depreciation
|2.75
|2.89
|3.61
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.65
|8.69
|4.31
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.69
|-0.77
|-4.30
|Other Income
|2.25
|1.54
|3.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.43
|0.76
|-0.40
|Interest
|1.32
|1.43
|1.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-1.75
|-0.67
|-1.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-1.75
|-0.67
|-1.85
|Tax
|-0.67
|-0.25
|-0.76
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.08
|-0.42
|-1.08
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.08
|-0.42
|-1.08
|Equity Share Capital
|6.76
|6.76
|6.76
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.12
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.12
|-0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.32
|-0.12
|-0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-0.32
|-0.12
|-0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited