Archies Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore, down 8.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.34 crore in June 2019 down 8.6% from Rs. 34.29 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2019 down 392.17% from Rs. 0.47 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.99 crore in June 2019 up 390.16% from Rs. 0.61 crore in June 2018.

Archies shares closed at 17.45 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -35.25% returns over the last 6 months and -45.64% over the last 12 months.