Archidply Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 80.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 77.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.92% returns over the last 6 months and 103.01% over the last 12 months.

Archidply Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 103.45 95.11 80.57
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 103.45 95.11 80.57
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 38.57 40.56 34.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 31.08 24.66 17.45
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.39 -3.25 -1.77
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.77 6.67 7.00
Depreciation 0.99 0.99 1.05
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.24 20.46 17.91
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.19 5.02 4.42
Other Income 0.17 1.52 0.19
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.37 6.53 4.62
Interest 1.31 1.15 1.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 4.06 5.38 3.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 4.06 5.38 3.60
Tax 1.06 1.00 0.93
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 3.00 4.39 2.67
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 3.00 4.39 2.67
Equity Share Capital 19.87 19.87 19.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 2.21 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.51 2.21 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.51 2.21 1.34
Diluted EPS 1.51 2.21 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 8, 2022 08:14 pm
