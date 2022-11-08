Archidply Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 80.57 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 77.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.92% returns over the last 6 months and 103.01% over the last 12 months.