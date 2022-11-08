English
    Archidply Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore, up 28.4% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 08:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.45 crore in September 2022 up 28.4% from Rs. 80.57 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.00 crore in September 2022 up 12.3% from Rs. 2.67 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.36 crore in September 2022 up 12.17% from Rs. 5.67 crore in September 2021.

    Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.51 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in September 2021.

    Archidply Ind shares closed at 77.65 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 65.92% returns over the last 6 months and 103.01% over the last 12 months.

    Archidply Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.4595.1180.57
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.4595.1180.57
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials38.5740.5634.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods31.0824.6617.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.39-3.25-1.77
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.776.677.00
    Depreciation0.990.991.05
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses21.2420.4617.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.195.024.42
    Other Income0.171.520.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.376.534.62
    Interest1.311.151.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.065.383.60
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.065.383.60
    Tax1.061.000.93
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.004.392.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.004.392.67
    Equity Share Capital19.8719.8719.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.512.211.34
    Diluted EPS1.512.211.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.512.211.34
    Diluted EPS1.512.211.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
