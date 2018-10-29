Archidply Ind Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore, up 12.04% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore in September 2018 up 12.04% from Rs. 73.43 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in September 2018 down 53.03% from Rs. 1.75 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2018 down 9.52% from Rs. 5.57 crore in September 2017.

Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.37 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.80 in September 2017.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 43.20 on October 26, 2018 (NSE) and has given -53.75% returns over the last 6 months and -58.00% over the last 12 months.