Archidply Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 94.58 crore, up 18.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 94.58 crore in March 2022 up 18.04% from Rs. 80.13 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.90 crore in March 2022 up 1015.06% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.44 crore in March 2022 up 50.12% from Rs. 4.29 crore in March 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.46 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in March 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 55.65 on May 20, 2022 (NSE) and has given 28.52% returns over the last 6 months and 60.37% over the last 12 months.