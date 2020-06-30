Archidply Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore, down 29.6% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore in March 2020 down 29.6% from Rs. 86.91 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 299.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2020 down 20.4% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019.
Archidply Ind shares closed at 24.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.26% over the last 12 months.
|Archidply Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.19
|80.29
|86.91
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.19
|80.29
|86.91
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.24
|28.66
|32.78
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|14.99
|20.99
|18.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|3.58
|-0.52
|7.26
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|6.00
|8.47
|8.84
|Depreciation
|1.24
|1.59
|1.63
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|12.45
|16.98
|15.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.69
|4.11
|2.56
|Other Income
|0.62
|0.53
|0.28
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.31
|4.65
|2.83
|Interest
|1.49
|2.34
|2.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.82
|2.31
|0.53
|Exceptional Items
|-0.03
|0.00
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.79
|2.31
|0.53
|Tax
|1.97
|0.40
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.17
|1.90
|0.61
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|-0.02
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.17
|1.90
|0.59
|Equity Share Capital
|22.07
|22.07
|22.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.86
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.86
|0.27
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.53
|0.86
|0.27
|Diluted EPS
|-0.53
|0.86
|0.27
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 30, 2020 02:00 pm