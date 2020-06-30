Archidply Ind Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore, down 29.6% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.19 crore in March 2020 down 29.6% from Rs. 86.91 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.17 crore in March 2020 down 299.73% from Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.55 crore in March 2020 down 20.4% from Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 24.55 on June 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given -12.16% returns over the last 6 months and -27.26% over the last 12 months.