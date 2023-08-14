English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Archidply Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.47 crore, up 5.64% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 100.47 crore in June 2023 up 5.64% from Rs. 95.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 47.38% from Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2023 down 24.2% from Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022.

    Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.21 in June 2022.

    Archidply Ind shares closed at 72.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.

    Archidply Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations100.47112.9195.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations100.47112.9195.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.4035.1040.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods35.8540.2924.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.673.88-3.25
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.027.326.67
    Depreciation0.930.990.99
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses22.5319.7920.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.415.555.02
    Other Income0.360.211.52
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.775.766.53
    Interest1.661.581.15
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.124.185.38
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.124.185.38
    Tax0.811.571.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.312.614.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.312.614.39
    Equity Share Capital19.8719.8719.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.322.21
    Diluted EPS1.161.322.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.161.322.21
    Diluted EPS1.161.322.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Archidply Ind #Archidply Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!