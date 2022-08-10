Archidply Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.11 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 95.11 crore in June 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 866.96% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022 up 175.46% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 71.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 109.18% over the last 12 months.