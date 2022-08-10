 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Archidply Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 95.11 crore, up 91.89% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 95.11 crore in June 2022 up 91.89% from Rs. 49.56 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2022 up 866.96% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.52 crore in June 2022 up 175.46% from Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 2.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in June 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 71.75 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.32% returns over the last 6 months and 109.18% over the last 12 months.

Archidply Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 95.11 94.58 49.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 95.11 94.58 49.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 40.56 39.89 23.38
Purchase of Traded Goods 24.66 21.85 9.96
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.25 -1.11 -2.53
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 6.67 6.81 6.04
Depreciation 0.99 1.03 0.91
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 20.46 21.03 10.11
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.02 5.08 1.70
Other Income 1.52 0.33 0.12
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 6.53 5.41 1.82
Interest 1.15 1.35 1.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.38 4.06 0.62
Exceptional Items -- 0.05 0.00
P/L Before Tax 5.38 4.11 0.62
Tax 1.00 1.21 0.17
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 4.39 2.90 0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 4.39 2.90 0.45
Equity Share Capital 19.87 19.87 19.87
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.46 0.23
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.46 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.21 1.46 0.23
Diluted EPS 2.21 1.46 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 12:22 pm
