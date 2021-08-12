Archidply Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore, up 95.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 49.56 crore in June 2021 up 95.35% from Rs. 25.37 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 123.84% from Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.73 crore in June 2021 up 1465% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.23 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.86 in June 2020.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 34.20 on August 11, 2021 (NSE) and has given -3.80% returns over the last 6 months and 23.24% over the last 12 months.