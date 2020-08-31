Archidply Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, down 66.53% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore in June 2020 down 66.53% from Rs. 75.81 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020 down 553.41% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 down 104.48% from Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2019.
Archidply Ind shares closed at 30.95 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.90% over the last 12 months.
|Archidply Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25.37
|61.19
|75.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|25.37
|61.19
|75.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|8.21
|21.24
|34.92
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|5.95
|14.99
|13.93
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.30
|3.58
|-5.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.53
|6.00
|8.86
|Depreciation
|0.81
|1.24
|1.52
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4.58
|12.45
|19.45
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.02
|1.69
|2.49
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.62
|0.45
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1.01
|2.31
|2.94
|Interest
|1.54
|1.49
|2.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.55
|0.82
|0.34
|Exceptional Items
|--
|-0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.55
|0.79
|0.34
|Tax
|-0.65
|1.97
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.90
|-1.17
|0.42
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|0.00
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.90
|-1.17
|0.42
|Equity Share Capital
|22.07
|22.07
|22.07
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.53
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.53
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.86
|-0.53
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.86
|-0.53
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 11:00 am