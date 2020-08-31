Archidply Ind Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore, down 66.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.37 crore in June 2020 down 66.53% from Rs. 75.81 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.90 crore in June 2020 down 553.41% from Rs. 0.42 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2020 down 104.48% from Rs. 4.46 crore in June 2019.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 30.95 on August 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given 57.51% returns over the last 6 months and 20.90% over the last 12 months.