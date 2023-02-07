Archidply Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore in December 2022 up 26.3% from Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.