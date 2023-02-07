English
    HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Archidply Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore in December 2022 up 26.3% from Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

    Archidply Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations103.03103.4581.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations103.03103.4581.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials36.0638.5737.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods30.8831.0817.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.94-1.39-1.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.107.776.77
    Depreciation1.020.991.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.7721.2415.12
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.275.194.21
    Other Income0.350.170.20
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.615.374.41
    Interest1.731.311.11
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.894.063.30
    Exceptional Items----0.00
    P/L Before Tax2.894.063.30
    Tax0.661.060.85
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.233.002.45
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.233.002.45
    Equity Share Capital19.8719.8719.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.121.511.23
    Diluted EPS1.121.511.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.121.511.23
    Diluted EPS1.121.511.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
