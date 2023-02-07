Archidply Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore, up 26.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.03 crore in December 2022 up 26.3% from Rs. 81.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2022 down 8.96% from Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2022 up 3.3% from Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021.

Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.12 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.23 in December 2021.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 61.55 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given -14.22% returns over the last 6 months and 12.01% over the last 12 months.