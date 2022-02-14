Archidply Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 81.58 crore, up 13.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.58 crore in December 2021 up 13.48% from Rs. 71.88 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.45 crore in December 2021 down 11.69% from Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.45 crore in December 2021 down 3.2% from Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2020.

Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.23 in December 2021 from Rs. 1.26 in December 2020.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 51.40 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 59.88% returns over the last 6 months and 44.18% over the last 12 months.