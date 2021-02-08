Archidply Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 71.88 crore, down 10.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.88 crore in December 2020 down 10.47% from Rs. 80.29 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.77 crore in December 2020 up 45.67% from Rs. 1.90 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.63 crore in December 2020 down 9.78% from Rs. 6.24 crore in December 2019.

Archidply Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.26 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.86 in December 2019.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 34.90 on February 05, 2021 (NSE) and has given 23.98% returns over the last 6 months and 12.04% over the last 12 months.