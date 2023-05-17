English
    Archidply Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

    May 17, 2023 / 07:33 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Archidply Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore in March 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 94.58 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 down 11.32% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2023 up 3.24% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

    Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

    Archidply Ind shares closed at 67.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 33.76% over the last 12 months.

    Archidply Industries
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations114.09105.9994.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations114.09105.9994.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials35.1036.0639.89
    Purchase of Traded Goods40.6533.5821.85
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks4.662.90-1.11
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost7.377.156.81
    Depreciation1.001.021.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses19.9020.9021.05
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.404.385.06
    Other Income0.290.350.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.694.735.45
    Interest1.581.731.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.113.004.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.113.004.10
    Tax1.550.691.21
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.562.312.89
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.562.312.89
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.562.312.89
    Equity Share Capital19.8719.8719.87
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.161.45
    Diluted EPS1.291.161.45
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.291.161.45
    Diluted EPS1.291.161.45
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Archidply Ind #Archidply Industries #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Results
    first published: May 17, 2023 07:30 pm