Archidply Ind Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore, up 20.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 114.09 crore in March 2023 up 20.64% from Rs. 94.58 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.56 crore in March 2023 down 11.32% from Rs. 2.89 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.69 crore in March 2023 up 3.24% from Rs. 6.48 crore in March 2022.

Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.45 in March 2022.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 67.95 on May 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.74% returns over the last 6 months and 33.76% over the last 12 months.