Archidply Ind Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 100.47 crore, up 5.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 100.47 crore in June 2023 up 5.64% from Rs. 95.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.31 crore in June 2023 down 46.08% from Rs. 4.28 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.70 crore in June 2023 down 23.18% from Rs. 7.42 crore in June 2022.

Archidply Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.16 in June 2023 from Rs. 2.16 in June 2022.

Archidply Ind shares closed at 72.30 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 27.63% returns over the last 6 months and 2.41% over the last 12 months.