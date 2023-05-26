Archidply Decor Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore, up 47.04% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.11 crore in March 2023 up 47.04% from Rs. 11.64 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 44.34% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in March 2023 up 7.62% from Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022.

Archidply Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.39 in March 2022.

Archidply Decor shares closed at 72.65 on May 25, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.03% returns over the last 6 months and 39.44% over the last 12 months.