Archidply Decor Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.64 crore, down 12.97% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.64 crore in March 2022 down 12.97% from Rs. 13.37 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022 down 61.41% from Rs. 0.57 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.05 crore in March 2022 up 9.38% from Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2021.

Archidply Decor EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2022 from Rs. 1.02 in March 2021.

Archidply Decor shares closed at 54.60 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given 11.09% returns over the last 6 months and 75.56% over the last 12 months.