    Archidply Decor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Archidply Decor are:

    Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 25.09% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 288.27% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 94% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

    Archidply Decor shares closed at 78.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.45% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.

    Archidply Decor
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations7.5717.1110.11
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations7.5717.1110.11
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.795.605.11
    Purchase of Traded Goods2.465.611.75
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.861.570.36
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.110.760.98
    Depreciation0.280.320.30
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.252.781.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.470.480.48
    Other Income0.250.330.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.220.810.70
    Interest0.380.530.36
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.600.280.34
    Exceptional Items---0.04--
    P/L Before Tax-0.600.240.34
    Tax-0.140.120.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.460.120.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.460.120.24
    Equity Share Capital5.575.575.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.220.44
    Diluted EPS-0.830.220.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.830.220.44
    Diluted EPS-0.830.220.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Archidply Decor #Earnings First-Cut #Results
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 01:11 pm

