Archidply Decor Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore, down 25.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.57 crore in June 2023 down 25.09% from Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.46 crore in June 2023 down 288.27% from Rs. 0.24 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.06 crore in June 2023 down 94% from Rs. 1.00 crore in June 2022.

Archidply Decor shares closed at 78.40 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 33.45% returns over the last 6 months and 31.76% over the last 12 months.