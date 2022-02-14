Archidply Decor Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore, up 21.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.52 crore in December 2021 up 21.48% from Rs. 9.48 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2021 up 337.44% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2021 up 10.89% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2020.

Archidply Decor EPS has increased to Rs. 0.50 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.11 in December 2020.

Archidply Decor shares closed at 50.05 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 32.93% returns over the last 6 months and 83.67% over the last 12 months.