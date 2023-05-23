Arcee Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore, down 68.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.44 crore in March 2023 down 68.85% from Rs. 11.06 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 down 75.64% from Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2023 down 125% from Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022.

Arcee Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 7.15 on May 22, 2023 (BSE) and has given 23.70% returns over the last 6 months and 6.72% over the last 12 months.