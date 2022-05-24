Arcee Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore, up 186.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.06 crore in March 2022 up 186.18% from Rs. 3.86 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.67 crore in March 2022 up 316.43% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.88 crore in March 2022 up 1077.78% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021.

Arcee Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.29 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.60 in March 2021.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 6.70 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given -16.04% returns over the last 6 months and 9.84% over the last 12 months.