Arcee Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, up 728.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2021 up 728.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 305.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 10.07 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 186.08% returns over the last 6 months