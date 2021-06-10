Arcee Ind Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore, up 728.76% Y-o-Y
June 10, 2021 / 04:19 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcee Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.86 crore in March 2021 up 728.76% from Rs. 0.47 crore in March 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021 down 305.62% from Rs. 0.15 crore in March 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 down 250% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.
Arcee Ind shares closed at 10.07 on June 09, 2021 (BSE) and has given 186.08% returns over the last 6 months
|Arcee Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'21
|Dec'20
|Mar'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.86
|2.61
|0.47
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.86
|2.61
|0.47
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|4.06
|1.77
|0.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.09
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.99
|-0.08
|-0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.13
|0.05
|Depreciation
|0.03
|0.03
|0.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.57
|0.67
|0.11
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.13
|0.09
|-0.04
|Other Income
|0.01
|--
|0.08
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.04
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.04
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.12
|0.09
|0.04
|Tax
|0.19
|--
|-0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.31
|0.09
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.31
|0.09
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|5.14
|5.14
|5.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.17
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.17
|0.29
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.60
|0.17
|0.29
|Diluted EPS
|-0.60
|0.17
|0.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited