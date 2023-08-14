English
    Arcee Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 88.38% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 03:34 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcee Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 88.38% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 50.53% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

    Arcee Ind shares closed at 6.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.

    Arcee Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.823.447.08
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.823.447.08
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials--3.115.64
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.61-0.220.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.170.250.29
    Depreciation0.050.040.04
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.200.510.54
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.26-0.41
    Other Income--0.00--
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.20-0.26-0.41
    Interest0.010.010.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.20-0.26-0.41
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.20-0.26-0.41
    Tax---0.42--
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.200.16-0.41
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.200.16-0.41
    Equity Share Capital5.145.145.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.32-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.400.32-0.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.400.32-0.80
    Diluted EPS-0.400.32-0.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 03:22 pm

