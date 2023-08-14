Arcee Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore, down 88.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.82 crore in June 2023 down 88.38% from Rs. 7.08 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2023 up 50.53% from Rs. 0.41 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2023 up 59.46% from Rs. 0.37 crore in June 2022.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 6.70 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -12.76% returns over the last 6 months and -36.19% over the last 12 months.