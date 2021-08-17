Arcee Ind Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore, up 227.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.57 crore in June 2021 up 227.8% from Rs. 2.61 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.30 crore in June 2021 down 42.71% from Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2021 down 39.29% from Rs. 0.56 crore in June 2020.

Arcee Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.59 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.03 in June 2020.

Arcee Ind shares closed at 8.61 on August 16, 2021 (BSE) and has given 42.55% returns over the last 6 months and 116.88% over the last 12 months.