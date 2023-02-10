Arcee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.