Arcee Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Feb 10, 2023 / 03:20 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Arcee Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 5.21 crore in December 2022 down 25.26% from Rs. 6.97 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.37 crore in December 2022 up 18.18% from Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.32 crore in December 2022 up 23.81% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

Arcee Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 5.21 5.63 6.97
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 5.21 5.63 6.97
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 4.55 4.73 5.99
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.00 0.00 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.28 0.74 0.52
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.25 0.29 0.26
Depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.45 0.41 0.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.58 -0.45
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.36 -0.58 -0.45
Interest 0.01 0.01 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.37 -0.59 -0.45
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.37 -0.59 -0.45
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.37 -0.59 -0.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.37 -0.59 -0.45
Equity Share Capital 5.14 5.14 5.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -1.16 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.72 -1.16 -0.87
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.72 -1.16 -0.87
Diluted EPS -0.72 -1.16 -0.87
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited